Contributing for Festus were Brynn Moonier (two goals), Jersey Moonier (one goal, one assist), Riley Vogel (one goal) and Shyanne Hofmeister (two assists). Festus goalie Mady Geiler earned the victory. Leading the way offensively for University City were Elena Kellogg (two goals), Reilley Farrar (one goal, one assist) and Isabelle Braeske (two assists).