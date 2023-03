Festus keeper Mady Geiler shut out Hillsboro, turning away all eight shots she faced as the Tigers downed the Hawks 2-0 Wednesday at Hillsboro.

Key offensive contributors for Festus included Jersey Moonier (one goal), Riley Vogel (one goal) and Shyanne Hofmeister (two assists).

Festus (4-2) plays at home against De Soto on Friday at 5 p.m. Hillsboro (1-4) will host Rosati-Kain on Friday at 5 p.m.