Recap: Fort Zumwalt East squeaks by Francis Howell North

Fort Zumwalt East edged Francis Howell North 3-2 Thursday at Lou Fusz Soccer Park.
Contributing for Fort Zumwalt East were Hailey Morgan (one goal, two assists), Emma Carr (one goal) and Caitlyn Schmidt (one goal). Meghan Quinones was credited with the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt East. Contributing offensively for Francis Howell North were Cassie Hodgkins and Sami Wilson each with a goal.
Fort Zumwalt East (3-15) hosts Orchard Farm on Monday at 6:45 p.m. Francis Howell North (4-12) plays Francis Howell at Lou Fusz Soccer Park on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.