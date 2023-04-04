Fort Zumwalt North outlasted visiting Holt 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday.
Leading the way offensively for Fort Zumwalt North were Courtnee Hoff (one goal), Sophie Peine (one goal), Ella Rosenberg (one goal) and Lindsey Garcia (two assists). Lily Selvy was credited with the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt North. Mackenzie Compton was the leading scorer for Holt with two goals.
Fort Zumwalt North (2-3) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Thursday at 6 p.m. Holt (2-3) will host Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday at 6 p.m.