Recap: Fort Zumwalt North topples Washington

Fort Zumwalt North toppled Washington 4-0 Thursday at Washington.

Fort Zumwalt North (10-6) travels to Troy Buchanan on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Washington (8-10) plays at home against Union on Friday at 6:45 p.m.

