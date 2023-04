Ella Rosenberg had a hat trick to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 4-0 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt East Thursday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Fort Zumwalt North also got points from Shea Nortrup (one goal, one assist) and Gabby Starman (two assists). Fort Zumwalt North keeper Lily Selvy earned the win.

Fort Zumwalt North (3-3) plays at Washington on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (2-6) will be away at Liberty (Wentzville) on Monday at 6:45 p.m.