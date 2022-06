Audrey Smith had a hat trick and an assist to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 5-3 win over Glendale Saturday at Soccer Park.

Other players tallying for Fort Zumwalt South were Brooke Cattoor (one goal, two assists) and Ashley Miller (one goal, one assist). Sarah Bozeman was credited with the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt South. Leading the way offensively for Glendale were Annaliese Black (two goals) and Reilly Heman (one goal).