Audrey Smith had two goals and an assist to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 3-1 win over Ursuline Monday at Fort Zumwalt South.

Ashley Miller also contributed for Fort Zumwalt South with a goal and two assists. Fort Zumwalt South goalie Jenna Skeeters earned the victory. Ella Hunter scored for Ursuline.

Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) will be away at Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Ursuline (0-2) will host St. Joseph's on Wednesday at 4 p.m.