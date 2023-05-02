Fort Zumwalt South got two goals and an assist from Brooke Cattoor and a goal and three assists from Audrey Smith in a 6-5 win over visiting Holt Tuesday.

Other key offensive contributors for Fort Zumwalt South were McKenzie McCann (two goals) and Mia Brown (one goal). Fort Zumwalt South goalie Jenna Skeeters earned the victory. Mackenzie Compton led the way for Holt with five goals.

Fort Zumwalt South (14-4) goes on the road to play Washington on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. Holt (6-7) will play at Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.