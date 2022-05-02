 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South edges Liberty (Wentzville)

Fort Zumwalt South downed visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 3-2 Monday.

Fort Zumwalt South (17-1) plays at home against Washington on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (11-5) hosts Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

