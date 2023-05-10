Ashley Miller had two goals and an assist to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 4-2 win over Fort Zumwalt West Wednesday at Fort Zumwalt West.

Other key offensive contributors for Fort Zumwalt South were Audrey Smith (one goal, one assist) and Skylar Atienza (one goal). Jenna Skeeters saved five of seven shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt South. Fort Zumwalt West got offensive contributions from Peyton Duffing and Emma Kiely each with a goal.