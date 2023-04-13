Brooke Cattoor had two goals and an assist to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 5-1 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt East Thursday.

Also adding offensive numbers for Fort Zumwalt South were Megan Daniel (one goal), Ashley Miller (one goal), Mathilde Rasmussen (one goal), Emma Markert (two assists) and Audrey Smith (two assists). Fort Zumwalt South keeper Ally Moore earned the win. Mackenzie Hayes scored the goal for Fort Zumwalt East.

Fort Zumwalt South (9-2) goes on the road to play Incarnate Word on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (2-8) hosts Holt on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.