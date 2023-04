Audrey Smith had a hat trick to lead Fort Zumwalt South to a 4-0 win over visiting St. Dominic Wednesday.

Also contributing points for Fort Zumwalt South were Ashley Miller (one goal) and Brooke Cattoor (three assists). Ally Moore saved all six shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt South.

Fort Zumwalt South (6-2) plays at home against Washington on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. St. Dominic (5-2) goes on the road to play Ursuline on Monday at 4 p.m.