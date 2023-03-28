Fort Zumwalt South got two goals and two assists from Jailyn Brownlee and five assists from Ashley Miller in a 9-1 win over Fort Zumwalt East Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt East.

Also contributing for Fort Zumwalt South were Brooke Cattoor (two goals), Audrey Smith (two goals), Mia Brown (one goal), Emma Markert (one goal) and Isabel Montileone (one goal). Fort Zumwalt South goalie Ally Moore earned the victory. Caitlyn Schmidt scored for Fort Zumwalt East.

Fort Zumwalt South (4-1) hosts Fort Zumwalt North on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (1-4) will play at Holt on Thursday at 6 p.m.