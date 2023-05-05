Key offensive contributors for Fort Zumwalt West included Peyton Duffing (one goal, one assist), Addison Baldwin (one goal), Ali Cauley (one goal) and Cydney Beckmann (one goal). Fort Zumwalt West goalie Vicky Vaughan saved five of eight shots she faced to pick up the win. Leading the way offensively for Holt were Mackenzie Compton (one goal), Ava Lewis (one goal), Destynee Orf (one goal) and Grace Ratica (two assists).