Tori Bockstadter had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Fort Zumwalt West to a 3-2 win over visiting Timberland Thursday.

Peyton Duffing also contributed for Fort Zumwalt West with a goal. Vickie Vaughan saved five of seven shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt West. Contributing offensively for Timberland were Ava Cerrano and Gabrelle Tucker each with a goal.