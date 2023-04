Ali Cauley scored from Peyton Duffing in the second half to lift Fort Zumwalt West to a 1-0 victory over visiting Francis Howell Thursday.

Vickie Vaughan saved all six shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Fort Zumwalt West.

Fort Zumwalt West (4-4) plays at Timberland on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Francis Howell (5-3) travels to Francis Howell Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m.