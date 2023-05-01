Fox got two goals and an assist from Ella Robinson and a goal and three assists from Aubrey Andrews in a 4-3 win over visiting Summit Monday.

Angelina Friedman also contributed for Fox with the game winning goal. Elizabeth Arnold saved five of eight shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Fox. Leading the way offensively for Summit were Lily Trueman (one goal, one assist), Maria Domian (one goal) and Claire McCarthy (one goal).