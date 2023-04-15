Fox got a hat trick and two assists from Aubrey Andrews and two goals and an assist from Ella Robinson in a 9-1 victory over visiting Lutheran South Saturday at Hillsboro.

Other key offensive contributors for Fox were Angelina Friedman (two goals), Jamison Keisker (one goal), Gwendolyn Williams (one goal), Natalie Miller (three assists) and Lyla Stegmann (two assists). Elizabeth Arnold saved two of three shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Fox. Caroline Boyle scored for Lutheran South.