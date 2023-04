Claire Sanders had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Francis Howell Central to a 4-0 victory over visiting Troy Buchanan Monday.

Other players tallying for Francis Howell Central were Gianna Bruenning and Finley Brunner each with a goal. Madi Valenti was credited with the victory in goal for Francis Howell Central.

Francis Howell Central (9-1) plays at home against Timberland on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Troy Buchanan (3-4) hosts Francis Howell North on Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m.