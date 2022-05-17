 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell Central breezes by Francis Howell North

Francis Howell Central got two goals and an assist from Delaynie Brown and the game winning goal and two assists from Riley Henderson in a 7-0 win over visiting Francis Howell North Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt North.

Also contributing points for Francis Howell Central were Payton Barth (one goal, one assist), Gianna Bruenning (one goal), Adelaide Green (one goal) and Ava Sheehan (one goal). Francis Howell Central goalie Mary Kate Neal stopped the only shot she faced to pick up the win.

Francis Howell Central (12-8) plays Incarnate Word at Fort Zumwalt North on Thursday at 6 p.m.

