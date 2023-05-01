Francis Howell Central defeated visiting Francis Howell North 3-1 Monday.
Adding offensive numbers for Francis Howell Central were Cassie Durbin (one goal, one assist), Adelaide Green (one goal), Claire Sanders (one goal) and Riley Henderson (two assists). Madi Valenti saved three of four shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Francis Howell Central. Sami Wilson scored for Francis Howell North.
Francis Howell Central (13-2) plays at Timberland on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Francis Howell North (3-11) plays at Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.