Adelaide Green had a hat trick to lead Francis Howell Central to a 4-2 win over visiting Holt Monday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players tallying for Francis Howell Central were Julia Peters (one goal) and Claire Sanders (two assists). Madi Valenti saved three of four shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Francis Howell Central. Key offensive contributors for Holt were Mackenzie Compton and Isabel Tiemann each with a goal.