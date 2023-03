Cassie Durbin scored with an assist from Adelaide Green in double overtime to lift Francis Howell Central to a 1-0 win over Troy Buchanan Tuesday at Troy Buchanan.

Francis Howell Central goalie Madi Valenti stopped both shots she faced to pick up the win.

Francis Howell Central (3-1) will be away at Francis Howell on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Troy Buchanan (2-1) will play Francis Howell North at Lou Fusz Soccer Park on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.