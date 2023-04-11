Francis Howell Central topped visiting Timberland 4-0 Tuesday.
Key offensive contributors for Francis Howell Central included Ava Lunders (two goals), Riley Henderson (one goal, one assist), Cassie Durbin (one goal) and Adelaide Green (two assists). Madi Valenti was credited with the victory in goal for Francis Howell Central.
Francis Howell Central (9-1) plays at home against Francis Howell on Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. Timberland (4-3) will play Francis Howell North at Lou Fusz Soccer Park on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.