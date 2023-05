Francis Howell North downed Fort Zumwalt East on penalty kicks Monday at Fort Zumwalt East. The game was tied 2-2 after one overtime periods.

Contributing offensively for Fort Zumwalt East were Caitlyn Schmidt (one goal, one assist) and Ashley Klaus (one goal).

Francis Howell North (4-12) will play Holt at Lou Fusz Soccer Park on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (4-13) goes on the road to play St. Charles on Tuesday at 6 p.m.