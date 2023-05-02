Josie Maddox had a hat trick to lead Francis Howell to a 8-0 win over Troy Buchanan Tuesday at Troy Buchanan.
Other players with numbers for Francis Howell were Kylie Callison (one goal, one assist), Lyla Karolczak (one goal, one assist), Macy Bowles (one goal), Claire Cross (one goal) and Kennedy Newman (one goal). Hayleigh Martin saved the only shot she faced to earn the victory in goal for Francis Howell.
Francis Howell (10-4) plays Francis Howell North at Lou Fusz Soccer Park on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. Troy Buchanan (7-9) plays at Timberland on Thursday at 6 p.m.