Recap: Fredericktown topples Saxony Lutheran

Fredericktown toppled Saxony Lutheran 5-1 Saturday at O'Fallon Christian.

Fredericktown (11-3) goes on the road to play O'Fallon Christian at 3 p.m today. Saxony Lutheran (2-3) plays STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley at O'Fallon Christian at 3 p.m today.

News