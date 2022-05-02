Recap: Fredericktown upends Kelly

Fredericktown waltzed over Kelly 8-0 Monday at Kelly.
Fredericktown (13-3) hosts North County on Monday, May 9 at 5 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Fredericktown waltzed over Kelly 8-0 Monday at Kelly.
Fredericktown (13-3) hosts North County on Monday, May 9 at 5 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Morgan Struttmann was tired of being afraid.
ORCHARD FARM — Duchesne sophomore goalkeeper Reese Potts remembers every single goal she has given up this season.
WATERLOO, Ill. — Waterloo accomplished two major feats in its girls soccer program Thursday.
FENTON — Audrey Smith was in panic mode.
Aubrey Andrews was simply bored.
BREESE — The Breese Central girls soccer team survived the wind Saturday, then took advantage of it.
Freshman goalkeeper Lena Orywall likes to pass on certain German words and phrases to her Ladue girls soccer teammates.
BELLEVILLE — Althoff and Belleville East were fit to be tied Friday.
CLAYTON — It is called Donuts for Donuts.
FRONTENAC — Kate Virtel glanced at the wristband on her arm.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.