Ella Gagen had two goals and an assist to lead Freeburg to a 4-0 win over visiting Mascoutah Monday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Also contributing points for Freeburg were Avery Hasseldenz and Kylie Kisgen each with a goal. Allysa Wolf saved all three shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Freeburg.

Freeburg (9-3) will play Alton Marquette at Gordon Moore Park on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mascoutah (2-8) will be away at Civic Memorial on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.