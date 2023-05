Freeburg got a hat trick from Kylie Kisgen and two goals and an assist from Avery Hasseldenz in a 6-0 victory over Roxana Tuesday at Roxana.

Ella Gagen also contributed for Freeburg with a goal. Freeburg goalie Maura Loujeay saved all four shots she faced to pick up the win.

Freeburg (12-3) hosts Columbia on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Roxana (10-8) will be away at Pinckneyville on Thursday at 5 p.m.