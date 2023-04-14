Granite City slipped past Cor Jesu 3-1 Friday at St. Joseph's.
Key offensive contributors for Granite City included Peyton Hatfield (one goal), Claire Thurmond (one goal), Madison Vasiloff (one goal) and Savanhna Khammanyvong (two assists). Alivia Upshaw was credited with the victory in goal for Granite City. Taylor Arnold scored the goal for Cor Jesu.
Granite City (8-1) plays Incarnate Word at St. Joseph's on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Cor Jesu (3-3) plays Edwardsville at St. Joseph's on Saturday at 10 a.m.