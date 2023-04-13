Savanhna Khammanyvong had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Granite City to a 6-1 victory over Columbia Thursday at Columbia.

Also contributing offensively for Granite City were Madison Vasiloff (one goal, two assists), Peyton Hatfield (one goal, one assist), Lillian Bloomquist (one goal) and Lucy Klumpp (one goal). Granite City keeper Alivia Upshaw earned the win. Taylor Martin scored for Columbia.

Granite City (7-1) will play Cor Jesu at St. Joseph's on Friday at 4 p.m. Columbia (8-2) will play at Mascoutah on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.