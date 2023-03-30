Lillian Bloomquist had a hat trick and two assists to lead Granite City to a 7-0 win over visiting Breese Central Thursday.

Other players with numbers for Granite City included Savanhna Khammanyvong (two goals), Ella Hickam (one goal, one assist), Madison Vasiloff (one goal) and Emmi Hogan (two assists). Alivia Upshaw was credited with the victory in goal for Granite City.

Granite City (5-0) goes on the road to play O'Fallon on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Breese Central (3-2) travels to Columbia on Tuesday at 5 p.m.