Analise Cofer had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Hazelwood West to a 5-0 victory over visiting Ritenour Tuesday.

Also contributing offensively for Hazelwood West were Isabelle Rogers (two goals), Emma Sever (one goal) and Jada Wynne (two assists). Aubree Greco saved both shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Hazelwood West.