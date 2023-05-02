Isabelle Rogers had a hat trick (including the game winner) and three assists to lead Hazelwood West to a 7-0 win over University City Tuesday at Ritenour.

Other players with numbers for Hazelwood West were Emma Sever (two goals), Kate Mullins (one goal, one assist) and Mariah Thomas (one goal). Hazelwood West keeper Aubree Greco stopped both shots she faced to pick up the win.

Hazelwood West (14-2) plays McCluer North at Ritenour on Wednesday at 4 p.m. University City (7-10) travels to Festus on Monday at 5 p.m.