Hazelwood West trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 win over visiting Affton Thursday.

Hazelwood West got points from Oluwamitobi Ogunbanke and Kate Mullins each with a goal. Aubree Greco saved three of four shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Hazelwood West. Tammy Jackson scored for Affton.

Hazelwood West (16-2) goes on the road to play Pattonville on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Affton (10-9) will host Mehlville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.