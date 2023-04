Isabella Rogers scored from Askew Jordan in the first half to lift Hazelwood West to a 1-0 victory over Affton Tuesday at Affton.

Hazelwood West goalie Aubree Greco stopped both shots she faced to pick up the win.

Hazelwood West (7-0) will be away at Parkway North on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Affton (4-4) visits University City on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.