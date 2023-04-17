Isabella Rogers had a hat trick and an assist to lead Hazelwood West to a 6-1 win over visiting Affton Monday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players with points for Hazelwood West included Emma Sever (one goal, one assist), Analise Cofer (one goal) and Anna Webster (one goal). Aubree Greco picked up the win in goal for Hazelwood West. Tammy Jackson scored for Affton.

Hazelwood West (9-1) plays at home against Ritenour on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Affton (5-5) will host Parkway North on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.