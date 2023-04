Emma Sever had two goals and two assists to lead Hazelwood West to a 5-2 win over University City Tuesday at University City.

Other players with numbers for Hazelwood West were Tayler DeDeaux, Jada Wynne and Isabella Rogers each with a goal. Key offensive players for University City were Reilley Farrar and Elena Kellogg each with a goal.

Hazelwood West (5-0) hosts McCluer North on Thursday at 4 p.m. University City (3-2) plays at home against Parkway North on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.