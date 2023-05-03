Hazelwood West got two goals and four assists from Isabelle Rogers and two goals and an assist from Emma Sever in a 9-5 victory over McCluer North Wednesday at Ritenour. Rogers was credited with the game winning goal.

Other key offensive contributors for Hazelwood West were Kate Mullins (two goals), Anna Webster (one goal, one assist), Analise Cofer (one goal) and Mariah Thomas (one goal). Aubree Greco saved three of eight shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Hazelwood West. Abby Hoffman led the way for McCluer North with five goals.

Hazelwood West (15-2) hosts Affton on Thursday at 4 p.m. McCluer North (3-10) goes on the road to play Brentwood on Friday at 4 p.m.