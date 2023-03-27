Highland got four goals and an assist from Peyton Beard and a hat trick and an assist from Alyson Pace in a 7-4 victory over visiting Metro-East Lutheran Monday.

Payton Frey also contributed for Highland with two assists. Sophia Fleming picked up the win in goal for Highland. Metro-East Lutheran got offensive contributions from Kate Jose (four goals) and Alison Waller (two assists).

Highland (2-2) visits Civic Memorial on Thursday at 5 p.m. Metro-East Lutheran (3-5) goes on the road to play Father McGivney on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.