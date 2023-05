Addison Zimmerly scored from Ellie Ludwig in the first half to lift Hillsboro to a 1-0 victory over visiting Maplewood-RH Wednesday.

Baylei Clubb saved all 10 shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Hillsboro.

Hillsboro (7-12) will play Notre Dame at Windsor (Imperial) on Saturday at 3 p.m. Maplewood-RH (14-4) will play Hancock at Heine Meine on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.