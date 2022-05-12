 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Holt edges St. Charles

Mackenzie Compton scored from Kayley Russell in the second half to lift Holt to a 1-0 victory over St. Charles Thursday at St. Charles.

Riley Katen saved all five shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Holt.

