Eastin Colyer had two goals and an assist to lead Holt to a 4-3 victory over Timberland Wednesday at Timberland.

Mackenzie Compton also contributed for Holt with two goals. Contributing for Timberland were Reagan Hegarty (one goal, one assist), Morgan Puszkar (one goal) and Macie Vincint (one goal).

Holt (5-5) will host Fort Zumwalt North on Thursday at 6 p.m. Timberland (6-7) plays at Francis Howell on Thursday at 6 p.m.