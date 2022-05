Holt trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 3-2 victory over Fort Zumwalt West Saturday at Fort Zumwalt West.

Contributing offensively for Holt were Mackenzie Compton (one goal, one assist), Reese Compton (one goal) and Sarah Goldstein (one goal). Holt keeper Riley Katen stopped six of eight shots she faced to pick up the win. Fort Zumwalt West got points from Grace Bray and Cheing Hai Christen each with a goal.