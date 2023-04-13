Mackenzie Compton had a hat trick to lead Holt to a 6-2 win over visiting Washington Thursday.
Also contributing points for Holt were Sam Beattie (one goal, two assists), Grace Ratica (one goal), Elizabeth Shaw (one goal) and Mattison Thomas (two assists). Holt goalie Sofia Whitelaw saved six of eight shots she faced to pick up the win. Washington got offensive contributions from Avery Lanemann and Madison Moore each with a goal and an assist.
Holt (3-5) visits Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Washington (4-6) plays at home against Owensville on Monday at 5 p.m.