Mackenzie Compton had two goals and an assist to lead Holt to a 5-1 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt East Thursday.

Other key offensive contributors for Holt included Eastin Colyer (two goals) and Grace Ratica (one goal). Holt keeper Sofia Whitelaw earned the win. Caitlyn Schmidt scored for Fort Zumwalt East.

Holt (2-1) will play at Timberland on Friday at 6 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (1-5) plays at home against Francis Howell North on Friday at 6:45 p.m.