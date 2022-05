Madelyn Muhr had a goal and three assists to lead Incarnate Word to a 8-0 victory over visiting Hazelwood West Saturday at Fort Zumwalt North.

Also adding offensive numbers for Incarnate Word were Khiyah Perkins (two goals), Megan Molner (one goal, one assist), Kaylie Bennett (one goal), Ava Heath (one goal), Landry Hopkins (one goal) and Ella Post (one goal). Incarnate Word keeper Sammi Bergjans earned the win.