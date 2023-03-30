Ava Holman had two goals and an assist to lead John Burroughs to a 5-1 win over Lutheran South Thursday at Lutheran South.

Also contributing offensively for John Burroughs were Allie Turner (one goal, one assist), Alice Crowley (one goal) and Caroline Novak (one goal). Lindley Morton picked up the win in goal for John Burroughs. Allison Pfister scored the goal for Lutheran South.